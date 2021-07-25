West Bengal Post-poll Violence: YouTube Removes State BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh's Videos

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's attempt to showcase the post-poll violence did not bear fruit as YouTube removed the videos which he shared on Twitter. He posted the videos on Friday with a caption- 'Some of the illustrious achievements of the Trinamool Congress government in past two months'. The video-sharing website removes posts for violating its policies regarding hate speech and harassment, spam and deceptive practices and violent or graphic content policy.

Speaking to PTI, WB BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya remarked, "The violence was brutal, it exceeds all civilized norms. That is why YouTube is shocked and compelled to remove the videos. As stated by our party for over two years and the NHRC now, this is the real situation of West Bengal."

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state were camping.