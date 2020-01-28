West Bengal Governor Shown Black Flags Again, This Time By Students Of Calcutta University

Looks like it's not just the students of Jadavpur University who are on the warpath with West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Bengal Governor on Tuesday faced massive protests and agitation by the students of Calcutta University after he reached Nazrul Mancha for the varsity's convocation ceremony. Visuals accessed by Republic TV show students raising 'Go back' slogans against the Governor. The protesters were also seen holding 'No CAA, No NRC' placards. Further, Dhankhar was heckled by protesters while getting out of the car at the venue.

Reportedly, he left the premises following the protests.

Black flags shown to Dhankhar

Last month, the governor had faced similar protests at Jadavpur University during the varsity's convocation ceremony. Displaying their disapproval of the Dhankar, students of Jadavpur University has shown black flags to the governor as he arrived at the campus. The students carried posters displaying 'Shame Shame Governor', 'No CAB, No NRC' shouting slogans governor. Earlier, the university had postponed its convocation programme on December 24 which was to be addressed by the Chancellor - Jagdeep Dhankar.

Read: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Visva Bharati incident: 'Governance is taking a back seat'

Read: Jagdeep Dhankhar hails PM ahead of WB visit, says 'India marching to being Vishwa Guru'

West Bengal passes resolution against CAA

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the State Assembly on Monday. Apart from the BJP, all the other opposition members have supported the resolution. With this, West Bengal has become the fourth state to pass a resolution against CAA after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Read: Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar demands thorough investigation into Naihati explosion

Read: WATCH: Water tank in West Bengal spontaneously collapses as foundation gives way