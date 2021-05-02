West Bengal: Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman Congratulate Mamata Banerjee On Poll Win

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her party's sweeping win in the Assembly elections. In a tweet, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure."

Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Stharaman also took to Twitter to congratulate the TMC Supremo on her party being re-elected in Bengal. She sent best wishes to the CM for her third tenure in the state.

Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi on @AITCofficial being elected again in the Assembly election. Good wishes for your next tenure. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 2, 2021

While exit polls predicted a neck-to-neck battle between TMC and BJP in the 294-seat assembly, early trends have given an edge to Mamata Banerjee. As per the latest EC trends, TMC took a massive plunge in Bengal poll elections passing the 200-seat mark while BJP managed to reach over 100 seats.

Earlier in the day, the BJP refused to accept the early trends as an indicator of the final result with Kailash Vijayvargiya asking for people to wait for at least 10 rounds of counting to be completed for a clearer picture.

TMC sweeps Bengal elections

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling Trinamool and BJP across eight phases held from March to April. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight, but TMC has emerged as the single largest party.

Various political leaders from across party lines have congratulated Mamata Banerjee for her landslide victory in the polls. From Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the TMC Supremo.

With TMC taking a lead so far, the poll results for the Tamil Nadu assembly will be revealed later in the evening.