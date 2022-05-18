In West Bengal Recruitment Scam Case, Partha Chatterjee Grilled By CBI For Over 3.5 Hours

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was grilled at the Nizam's Palace office of the Central Bureau of Investigation for over 3.5 hours on Wednesday. Embroiled in the controversial appointments of teachers to government-aided schools on the recommendations of the School Service Commission, the former education minister appeared before the central agency for interrogation at 5:43 PM and left only after 9:30 PM.

HC gives CBI the liberty to arrest Partha Chatterjee

Earlier in the day, a single-judge bench of the Kolkata High Court, comprising of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave liberty to the central agency to arrest Chatterjee if he fails to mark his presence for interrogation. Also, Justice Gangopadhyay said that he expects Chatterjee, who presently holds the Industry, Commerce and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio in the Mamata Banerjee government, to resign from his ministerial post 'in the interest of justice'.

Justice Gangopadhyay’s order came soon after the division bench of the High Court upheld the previous orders of the same bench, which had ordered CBI probes in at least seven cases of alleged irregularities in the recruitment of assistant teachers in classes IX and X and non-teaching staff in group C and D in state-run and government-aided schools. The division bench also upheld the order on terminating the illegal appointments.

Irregularities of staff appointments in state-run schools in West Bengal

In 2016, the state had recommended the appointment of around 13,000 group D staff in state-run schools. Based on the recommendation, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC) conducted exams and based on interviews, the commission has finalised a panel of prospective employees.

The validity of the panel expired on May 4, 2019. Thereafter, a section of candidates who failed to secure appointments despite remaining enlisted in the panel moved court alleging that the Commission had illegally recommended appointments from the panel even after its expiry. During the course of back-to-back hearings, the Court had lashed out at the commission and warned it of a CBI probe into the corruption charges if required. Finally, in November 2021, a CBI investigation into the scam was ordered.