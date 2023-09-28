West Bengal Recruitment Scam: ED Summons Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee And His Parents

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday served notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before them on October 3 in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments at state-aided schools. His mother and father have also been summed on October 6 and October 7, respectively.

Taking to X, Banerjee alleged that he had asked to appear on a day when the "protest agitation for West Bengal's rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on October 3". "This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!" he said.

"Earlier this month, the ED summoned me on a day coinciding with an important coordinating meeting of #INDIA in Delhi. I dutifully appeared and complied with the served summons," the TMC leader added.

Now, today yet again they have served me another summons to appear before them on a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal's rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on 3rd Oct. This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED! pic.twitter.com/ysAy3qhqOu — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 28, 2023

The TMC has proposed programmes in the national capital next month against the alleged withholding of funds by the Central government for the state under the MHNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and other schemes.

On October 3, a TMC delegation is likely to meet Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh and place before him the issue of 'non-release of dues' under the MGNREGA, Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had said.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 13 in the recruitment scam case.

The case involves appointments as teachers and non-teaching staff in state-run schools via illegal means. So far, assets worth over Rs 126 crore have been attached in the case.

ED has also arrested former Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his alleged aide Arpita Mukherjee, and TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya among others in the case where it has filed a total of five chargesheets under the provisions of the PMLA.