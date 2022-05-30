West Bengal: SFI Stages Massive Protest; Seeks Action Against TMC Netas Over Coal Scam

The Students Federation of India (SFI) carried out massive protests in West Bengal's Murshidabad on May 30. The dramatic visuals from the site also showed the protests turning violent as the demonstrators clashed with police while trying to barge through the barricades.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated SFI protestors were also seen carrying signs with SFI written in bold letters and flags featuring pictures of Cuban Communist leader, Che Guevara.

#LIVE: Massive stir over unemployment in Bengal's Murshidabad as SFI protests and clashes with police; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/ZKNfBRnDEe pic.twitter.com/67p5kWq3RW — Republic (@republic) May 30, 2022

PFI protests against coal scam accused and unemployment

Republic has learnt that the protest was carried out against unemployment in the state as well as the conviction of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Netas named in the alleged West Bengal coal scam. The controversy around the coal scam picked pace when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) declared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee a "potential accused".

The coal scam came to light on 27 November 2020, when CBI Kolkata booked several TMC leaders along with unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other departments and others under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. The case was later handed over to ED which revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered due to illegal coal mining near railway areas. The Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol were reportedly the area associated with the scam.

During the ongoing investigations, ED revealed that about Rs 1,352 crore has been generated through the scam. So far, the ED has been able to attach properties worth Rs 180 crore including land flats situated in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. As per the latest attachment order issued in November 2021, the ED had claimed that Vinay Mishra, Vikas Mishra, and Anup Majhi - all close associates of Abhishek Banerjee and accused in the illegal coal mining and money laundering case - are 'beneficial' owners of the assets.

Most recently, the CBI summoned MLA Saokat Molla to appear at its Kolkata office with documents related to his bank transactions and business last week. He reportedly failed to show up citing his prior engagements. Molla has been accused of receiving the smuggled coals into his brick kilns but has denied the allegations calling them a "political conspiracy".