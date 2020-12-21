West Bengal Speaker Accepts Resignation Of TMC-turned-BJP Heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee accepted the resignation of TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as the MLA from the Nandigram constituency on Monday. While Adhikari had submitted his resignation letter on December 16, it was not accepted as no date was specified. Addressing a press briefing, Banerjee stressed that he was satisfied that the former TMC legislator's resignation is "voluntary" and "genuine" after the latter personally deposed before him earlier in the day. The resignation has been accepted from immediate effect, i.e the afternoon of December 21, 2020.

Speaking to the media, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee said, "As the resignation bears no date, it will take effect from the date on which it is accepted. Though the said letter of resignation is not in proper form, I consider it according to the spirit of the contents of the letter and the personal deposition made before me by Suvendu Adhikari today. Accordingly, I accept the resignation tendered by Suvendu Adhikari, MLA with immediate effect, i.e the afternoon of December 21, 2020, in terms of the provisions contained in Rule 241B of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and the Secretary will take appropriate steps accordingly."

Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP

Suvendu Adhikari, who had resigned from the West Bengal Cabinet on November 27, also resigned from the primary membership of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. At present, his brother Dibyendu Adhikari and father Sisir Adhikari are serving as TMC Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. The Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies.

The disgruntled TMC leader's move is being perceived as a setback to TMC in the run-up to the WB Assembly polls. Apart from Adhikari, former MLAs Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19. BJP is looking to make major inroads in the WB Assembly election due in April-May 2021 buoyed by its win in 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election.

