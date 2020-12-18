West Bengal Speaker Rejects Suvendu Adhikari's Resignation On Technical Grounds

Although former West Bengal Cabinet Minister and TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari has tendered his resignation, the state legislative assembly speaker Biman Banerjee has refused to accept Adhikari's resignation on Friday citing technical grounds. The assembly speaker has said date is missing on Adhikari's resignation letter as a reason for rejection of the resignation. While addressing a press conference, the speaker read the exerpts of the resignation letter and stated the grounds on which Adhikari's rejection has been rejected.

"The format of the letter is to the speaker West Bengal assembly Kolkata. Sir, I hereby tender the resignation of my seat in the house with effect from ......... The date is to be put, from which date he wants to resign his seat," Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

Reading the laws of the constitution with respect to the resignation of a member of the state legislature, the speaker said, "If a member hands over the letter of resignation to speaker personally and informs him that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, and the speaker has no information or knowledge to the contrary, the speaker may accept the resignation immediately. If the speaker receives the resignation letter either by post or through someone else, the speaker may make such enquiry as he thinks fit to satisfy himself that the resignation is voluntary and genuine."

"From the office record the resignation was received on December 16. I have examined the letter and found that date isn't specified in it. I hadn't been informed that his (Suvendu Adhikari) resignation is voluntary and genuine. So it's not possible to accept it. I have asked him to appear before me on December 21," he said.

Political turmoil in TMC

Amid the political upheaval in West Bengal with regular exits of leaders from the ruling TMC, only to join the emerging challenger BJP, the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari and his decision to exit the TMC has been a major setback to the ruling party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Adhikari had been holding apolitical rallies for quite some time and has also stayed away from Mamata Banerjee's cabinet meetings for the last few months. The leader holds a strong influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Birbhum districts.

The resignation by Adhikari came despite having a series of hectic parleys of TMC leadership which have supposedly failed to convince the disgruntled leader to continue his association with the ruling party. Apart from Adhikari who had been the Minister of Transport of West Bengal, several other leaders quit the party recently.

Other leaders who resigned from TMC recently:

Abhijit Acharya - Vice President Of Paschim Bardhaman

Diptangshu Choudhary - Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC)

Jitendra Tiwari - Asansol MLA

Rabiul Islam - TMC Leader and legal advisor of Asansol Municipal Corporation

Aparesh Santra - VP of Patashpur-2 Block

Silbhadra Datta - TMC MLA from Barrackpore

Kabirul Islam - TMC minority cell general secretary

Possibility of Adhikari meeting Amit Shah

Speculations are rife about a possible meeting between Adhikar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is scheduled to visit Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19, which is the bastion of Adhikari. Amid the raining chaos in the state, Suvendu Adhikari joins the long list of TMC MLAs who have so far stepped down from the party claiming dissatisfaction. However, it still remains to be seen whether Adhikari's exit from the TMC party will pose as a change changer in 2021 West Bengal assembly elections or not. West Bengal is scheduled to have its assembly polls sometime between April and May in 2021.