West Bengal: Stones Hurled At BJP Workers In Midnapore, Party Alleges TMC's Hand

With the political heat intensifying in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections, the state has witnessed a significant rise in political violence and attacks on political workers too. Just a day after the incident of stone-pelting in BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari's rally, the BJP on Tuesday stated that there was an attack on party workers at Khejuri in Medinipur. The place where the attack took place is a stronghold Suvendu Adhikari who recently quit TMC and switched to BJP. The saffron party alleged that its workers were on their way to attend a meeting when they were attacked by TMC workers. Bombs and stones were hurled at BJP workers, the party alleged.

This is one of the many attacks reported on the BJP ground workers as well as the party leaders in recent times. Right from BJP's top leaders JP Nadda, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Suvendu Adhikari to many of the ground workers have been the victims of political violence in West Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December claimed that more than 300 of the BJP members have been killed in West Bengal while slamming the TMC for the political violence and deteriorating law and order situation.

BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in December with bricks and stones during his visit to West Bengal. Nadda was visiting West Bengal's Diamond Harbour area, a constituency of CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. BJP had then said that several party leaders including national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack.

In view of the unabated rise in political violence, the opposition has also raised doubts over the fairness of the assembly elections while alleging the state police to be acting as "goons" at the behest of the ruling TMC. However, the ruling party claims BJP itself is orchestrating such attacks on its own party workers to gain political mileage in the poll-bound state.

West Bengal elections 2021

The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in the State is likely to be held in May 2021. Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a visit to the State in November, had exuded confidence of BJP winning over 200 seats in the upcoming polls, a highly ambitious figure after the party won 18 seats of the 42 seats of West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha election. The saffron party has emerged as the main challenger for the TMC. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda have planned a visit to the state every month for party campaigning until the election month arrives.

While the BJP has slammed the ruling party for the political violence and the issue of law and order in the state, the TMC has retaliated back vowing to never allow "outsiders" to take control of Bengal. At present, TMC holds 222 seats and claims to get 200+ in the upcoming assembly polls, despite BJP giving a fierce competition with dozens of TMC MLAs and workers joining BJP. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the BJP is asking Bengal voters to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'.

