West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC MLAs Of Attacking Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendhu Adhikari alleged that the Governor of Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar was 'assaulted' by the TMC leaders in the West Bengal legislative assembly. LoP Suvendhu Adhikari further added that he will consult about the alleged assault with the Union Government and asked the governor to take action against the attack on him. Briefing the media, Adhikari said, "Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was physically assaulted by TMC leaders...what happened inside the House everybody saw it very carefully... we'll meet Governor. He should take appropriate action against it. If necessary will consult with central govt"

Ruckus in West Bengal assembly

Earlier today, Jagdeep Dhankar was to address the assembly ahead of the first day of the state budget session. The governor was unable to give his inaugural speech which was planned for 2 PM as the BJP members were protesting in the assembly and raising chants over the alleged 'rigged' civic municipal polls. The governor was twice seen pleading with the BJP MLAs to let the proceedings begin but the saffron MLAs remained adamant. They raised 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was seen requesting the Bengal Governor to stay as he left the unruly house. TMC members also started raising anti-BJP polls from 2.26 PM

Bengal civic polls

Incidents of violence were reported from multiple polling booths, and further disturbances were noted in certain areas as clashes between BJP and TMC supporters were witnessed. BJP state chief Majumdar, while speaking to ANI, alleged that women were misbehaved while hundreds of people entered the booths.

After casting his a vote in Apeejay School, Bhidanagar, Bhattacharya spoke to News Agency, ANI and said, "Inward number 31, our candidate caught two voters. Many outsiders were there, people were going for proxy voting. BJP is contesting against three forces TMC hoodlums, Election Commission and West Bengal Police-Administration."

Samik Bhattacharya further claimed that his party members are being intimidated since the night of February 11, in Rajarhat Gopalpur. He claimed that the ward number 25 candidate was not allowed to participate in the mock poll. He continued his series of allegations claiming Sadhna Dhali's house was demolished. Dhali is a female candidate from ward 25.