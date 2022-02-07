West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Vandalism Of Bidhannagar BJP Office; Holds Protest

In a major political development from the state of West Bengal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday led a rally of BJP workers to Bidhannagar police commissionerate, demanding the arrest of culprits involved in the alleged vandalisation of the saffron party's municipal poll office in the area ahead of civic polls.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari claimed, "It has been 8 days since the vandalism took place, but none of the accused has been arrested."

The Nandigram MLA futher alleged, "State election commissioner has become a cohort of the TMC and has turned his office into a sister organisation of the ruling party." He also informed that the BJP filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court on Monday, seeking central force deployment for Bidhannagar civic polls. He said, "We hope that the court hearing on our prayer will be held on February 9."

West Bengal Civic Polls

The Calcutta High Court had earlier asked the SEC to postpone the Civic Polls, which were scheduled for January 22, by four to six weeks. Following this, polls were rescheduled for February 12, citing that the state had been hit by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the lives of the state's residents would be jeopardised if the elections were held. Later, the State Election Commission had further extended the poll dates to February 27. According to a notification issued by State's EC, polls to Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Asansol Municipal Corporation and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation would take place on February 27 instead of January 22. The polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, SEC added. The West Bengal government had also sent a letter to the SEC, giving its consent to shelve the elections, citing the pandemic situation.

TMC wins Kolkata civic polls

In December 2021, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress swept Kolkata Municipal polls by winning 134 of the 144 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three seats while Congress and the Left Front managed to win two each. The remaining three seats were won by independent candidates. The Trinamool Congress got a vote share of 92.36%, while BJP's vote share was around 2%. The Congress and Left secured 1.39% each.

Image: ANI