West Bengal: Three TMC Workers Hacked To Death In Canning; Party MLA Blames BJP

Three Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have been shot dead in the Canning area of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Thursday. The incident took place on the morning of July 7, Thursday, when the three workers were preparing for the July 21 rally or Martyrs Day rally, an annual event observed by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

While the bodies of two members were found on the street, another one was found in a different place. As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the men were riding a motorbike when they were attacked by the miscreants who later fired at them and killed them on the spot.

Notably, the Canning area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas which is known for political violence and clashes in the past is now in a tense situation while the bereaved family members of the three victims continue to stage protests against the killings.

The local police are presently on the spot and are investigating the matter. Reacting to the incident, a local TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das has alleged that the party workers were killed by local BJP 'goons', while the BJP has denied such claims stating that it was an outcome of infighting among the workers in the area.

Image: Republic World