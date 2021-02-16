West Bengal: TMC Activist Accused Of Assaulting Couple For Attending BJP's Rath Yatra

In yet another incident depicting the deteriorating law and order situation and political violence in West Bengal, a TMC activist has been accused of assaulting a couple in Nadia district of West Bengal, merely for attending the BJP Rath Yatra. The couple is injured and undergoing treatment. According to sources, Neel Kamal Roy, the TMC activist is said to be a prominent member of the ruling party. Among the couple, the man was beaten first by Roy who later assaulted the man's wife when she intervened.

"He (Roy) was beating my husband. He asked, 'you went to the meeting? I will see how you go to the meeting'. And he started assaulting my husband. When I tried to intervene he assaulted me also," said the lady who was assaulted along with her husband.

The state has witnessed a rise in incidents of political violence and deteriorating law and order situation, with BJP claiming hundreds of its workers being killed in the political violence allegedly perpetrated by the ruling party. The opposition has raised doubts over the fairness of the assembly elections while alleging the state police to be acting as "goons" at the behest of the ruling TMC.

The incident has occurred just two days after the assault on BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master who was injured when miscreants attacked his car in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. He had recently jumped ship from TMC to BJP.

BJP's Rath Yatra

Amid the intense political turmoil in poll-bound West Bengal, BJP on February 9 organised a Rath Yatra or the Parivartan Yatra to exhibit a massive show of strength and popularity of the saffron party. Prominent members of the BJP including National President JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the in-charge of five constituencies of Bengal, was present at the Yatra, despite an attack on Nadda's convoy during his visit to the state in December. BJP has been rigorously campaigning and dispatching its top brass to the state including Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold massive rallies and addresses. Highlighting the deteriorating law and order, the BJP has promised a change in the governance through its Parivartan Yatra. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mocked BJP leaders for travelling on raths "as if they are gods", and alleged saffron party's rath yatra is meant to create division in the society on the basis of religion.

Run up to West Bengal elections 2021

The saffron party made major inroads in the State in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 assembly polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats. Moreover, the exit of TMC members with dozens of its members jumping ship to join BJP has also become a major hindrance for the ruling party. The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021.

