West Bengal: TMC Backs Mamata Banerjee's Move To Block Governor On Twitter; BJP Cries Foul

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday revealed that she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Twitter as she was 'disturbed' by the latter's tweets. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh slammed the WB CM, saying that her party did not know how to behave with a Governor. However, TMC spokesperson Biswajit Deb has hailed Mamata Banerjee's decision and opined that she should have done it long back.

Speaking to Republic, Dilip Ghosh said, "The Governor is working as per the Constitution. These people (TMC) do not know how to behave with a Governor. They are not being able to handle. He only criticizes the TMC govt when they do something wrong."

On the other hand, TMC spokesperson Biswajit Deb said, "Bengal CM has done the correct thing. She should have done it much earlier. whatever the Governor is doing is beyond all constitutional norms. He himself is violating the constitutional functions. He is regularly acting as the mouthpiece of the BJP. His office should be neutral, but he is totally biased. He has turned the entire Raj Bhavan into a BJP office."

Mamata Banerjee blocks Guv Dhankhar on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as she was upset by the latter's tweets. Slamming GUV Dhankar, she said that the Governor is threatening the state's Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police.

"I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Every day he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers", the Bengal CM said as per ANI. The CM's response comes after Dhankar, while paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Dham, had called her out and urged for engaging in dialogue and promoting transparency regarding the schemes being implemented in the state.