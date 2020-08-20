West Bengal: TMC, BJP Drum Up Outreach As State Heads 2021 Polls

West Bengal will head into its legislative assembly elections in 2021 if its schedule is not changed by the Election Commission due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The ruling Trinamool Congress and prime opposition BJP have been trying to reach out to their supporters on a daily basis through the internet, be it through campaigns, joinings, or direct broadcast speeches.

Abhishek Banerjee,Trinamool's Member of Parliament from Diamond addressed a virtual speech to the party's youth group or Yuva branch. The MP stressed on the importance of the youth in politics.

"At a time when the whole world was struggling to fight COVID, in May, Bengal also had to face Cyclone Amphan. Jubo Joddhas are those who will stand by the people who have been affected by the twin crises. We had targeted onboarding 1 lakh youngsters to work for Bengal in the next one month. But by the end of June, we almost reached 2.5 lakh. Today, it’s close to 6.5 lakh. Youngsters have joined this initiative regardless of their political belief, caste, class, religion from every part of Bengal. It’s a matter of great pride." said Abhishek Banerjee to his youth workers via the internet.

Banerjee also stressed on the importance of the continuation of social work by youths and not expecting a return. He termed his youth members as 'Jubo Joddha' or youth warrior and termed them as someone who is willing to work for people by being selfless.

"Do not expect anything in return. If Khudiram Bose or Subhash Chandra Bose did not fight selflessly, we might not have gotten our independence." also said the Diamond Harbour MP.

READ | TMC Rebukes West Bengal Guv For 'under Surveillance' Remark, Calls Him 'allegation King'

READ | No Differences In Bengal BJP, Party To Fight TMC Unitedly: Dilip Ghosh

'Dilip da against corruption'

The BJP's Bengal unit too launched a campaign ahead of 2021, also through the internet. Bengal BJP launched a mass outreach initiative called “Durnitir Biruddhe Amader Dilipda” or “Our Dilip (Ghosh) da against corruption” ahead of the Assembly polls with the campaign being seen as a direct response to Mamata Banerjee’s “Didi Ke Bolo” programme to address people’s grievances.

BJP's Bengal chief and MP Dilip Ghosh said, "The initiative will strengthen our fight against corruption in Bengal. People can contact us through these platforms anytime between 10 am and 5 pm from Monday to Saturday."

Even as the pandemic has slowed political rallies down, parties have found a new way of reaching the public, this time, through the internet.

READ | TMC Govt Has Failed To Tackle COVID-19 Crisis In West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

READ | Mamata Banerjee Declares September 1 As Police Day To Laud Force's Contribution