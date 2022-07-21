West Bengal: TMC Holds Mega 'Martyrs' Day' Rally In Kolkata Amid Tight Security

After a gap of two years, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, July 21, held the party's mega 'Martyrs' Day' rally in Kolkata. While West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, announced that the rally will be focused against the Centre's "authoritarian rule", TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee informed that around 20 lakh people are expected to participate in the rally.

Thousands of people have already gathered at Kolkata's Esplanade area and CM Mamata Banerjee is expected to arrive shortly to address the rally.

Ahead of the big day, several senior TMC leaders have taken to their official Twitter handles to observe the day. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee while calling July 21 a "sacrosanct day" in the history of Bengal paid his tributes to all the martyrs who lost their lives in 1993.

21st July is a sacrosanct day in the history of Bengal!



I offer my heartfelt tribute to the 13 martyrs who lost their lives owing to police brutalities in 1993.



This #ShahidDibas, let our voices be louder - we will not be cowed down by any force! For people, we'll give our all. — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 21, 2022

Similarly, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee also paid his heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and their families.

Words fail me as I try to express my pain over the sacrifice of 13 innocent souls on 21st July, 1993.



On #ShahidDibas, I offer my heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and their families. — Partha Chatterjee (@itspcofficial) July 21, 2022

TMC leaders like Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay also paid their tribute, commemorating the day.

"21st July is an emotion. It is a day that is close to all our hearts and as we mourn the demise of 13 martyrs, we promise that for years to come, we will honour their sacrifice. Heartfelt tribute to the brave souls on Shahid Dibas," the party wrote on it's official Twitter handle.

Security tightened as people arrive in large numbers for July 21 rally

As TMC hosts its mega Martyr's Day rally on Thursday at the city's downtown area, Esplanade, people in huge numbers have started gathering following which security has also been tightened. Around 4,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city to keep a check on the law and order situation.

The rally which is being conducted after a hiatus of two years witnessed supporters arriving from as early as 4 am in trains, buses, and private vehicles. In addition to that, the two terminal stations of Howrah and Sealdah were also overcrowded.

Notably, Martyrs' Day is observed every year by the Trinamool Congress on July 21 to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing on a Youth Congress rally against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the Youth Congress state president.

