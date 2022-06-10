West Bengal: TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal's Security Guard Arrested In Cattle Smuggling Case

In a big development in the cattle smuggling case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal's security personnel for alleged involvement in the case.

The central agency summoned Saigal Hossain, security personnel of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal to its office in Kolkata's Salt Lake. After arriving at the CBI's office, Hossain was grilled by the central agency that is probing the cattle smuggling case and was arrested after he reportedly failed to explain some documents related to his acquisition of property and his associations with a few of the accused in the case, including Enamul Haque. Notably, last week, CBI raided Hossain's residence in Murshidabad district and collected several important documents about his income from undisclosed sources. Reportedly, Hossain was also dodging the questions pertaining to the cattle smuggling case.

West Bengal | TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal's security personnel Sehgal Hussain has been arrested by the CBI in the cattle smuggling case: CBI Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

TMC Birbhum chief Mondal who is under CBI's scanner pertaining to his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case, the arrest of Hossain will get the central agency closer in its probe about Mondal's involvement in the case as Hossain being the security personnel is aware of every moment of the TMC leader. It is pertinent to mention that CBI is questioning Mondal in two cases; one in a cattle smuggling case and another in West Bengal post-poll violence. Notably, ED is also probing the cattle smuggling case parallel to the CBI investigation and has arrested a BSF officer pertaining to the case.

BSF officer arrested in cattle smuggling case

Earlier in February, a Border Security Force (BSF) officer identified as Satish Kumar was arrested by The Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) for illegal cattle smuggling from India into Bangladesh. The federal investigating agency attached four immovable properties and four Mutual Funds having a total value of Rs 2.87 crore in the name of Tanya Sanyal (wife of Satish Kumar, then BSF Commandant) and Bhaskar Bhuvan (son of Satish Kumar).

"A money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satish Kumar, Muhammad Enamul Haque and others for illegal cattle smuggling," as per the ED. The investigation agency revealed that a bribe to the tune of Rs 12.8 crore was deposited by Manoj Sana, an associate of Enamul Haque, in the bank accounts of Tanya Sanyal and Badal Krishna Sanyal (father of Tanya Sanyal). The ED further stated, "Later on, the said proceeds of crime were invested in the above-mentioned immovable properties and mutual Funds."

Notably, the cattle smuggling case was nexus between BSF officials, politicians, customs officials and racketeers where thousands of cattle were reportedly smuggled from West Bengal to Bangladesh through the 2,216-km border between them. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP has accused the ruling TMC of its involvement in the cross-border smuggling case after several of its leaders' names cropped in during the probe.