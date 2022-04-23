Terming it a political vendetta, West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Saturday slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for summoning TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on Saturday. Her remark came after Mondal was summoned by CBI a day after getting discharged from the hospital as doctors advised him to take rest. TMC Birbhum district chief Mondal has been summoned in connection with a cattle smuggling case and post-poll violence case in West Bengal .

'It is Political Vendetta': TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya

"Of course, it is (political vendetta). He was discharged from the hospital last night and doctors advised him to take rest for a month. I don't know Why CBI has called him", she said.

He has been summoned by CBI tomorrow (April 24) as well, at 2:30 pm in Kolkata, in connection with the post-poll violence case. During the Assembly elections, the Election Commission asked the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to keep its Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal under strict surveillance for ensuring free and fair polls. While a similar order course of action was adopted during the 2016 Assembly elections as well as the 2019 General Elections.

Anubrata Mondal discharged from hospital

On April 6, the TMC leader was admitted to the SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of breathlessness and multiple ailments. A medical board was formed for the treatment of the TMC leader and the doctors asked him to remain under proper medication. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had asked him to appear before the CBI. Citing health reasons, the TMC leader skipped the CBI’s summons for questioning in connection with a cattle smuggling case. The TMC leader was discharged from the hospital after 17 days.

According to the sources, CBI officials had also visited him in the hospital to ascertain his medical condition.

Cattle Smuggling Case

On September 21, 2020, CBI filed a case against BSF commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with the illegal cattle trade. The trade was happening along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal and in connivance with public servants. Anubrata Mondal has been under the CBI's eye after his name popped up during the case investigation.

Image: Facebook/@ANUBRATAMONDALOFFICIAL/ANI