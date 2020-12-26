West Bengal: TMC Neta’s Car Set Ablaze In Asansol; Party Alleges BJP Involvement

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's vehicle has been set ablaze in Asansol, West Bengal on Saturday following which the TMC alleged Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) involvement in the incident. The BJP has not responded to the allegation as of now.

Violence in Bengal continues

Politics in Bengal has for years been marred with allegations of violence followed by blame game.

On December 5, crude bombs were allegedly hurled at a BJP rally in West Bengal's Pashchim Bardhaman district on Saturday, injuring a few party workers in the state. BJP had accused TMC of the incident. Rejecting the allegations, TMC accused BJP of attacking its party workers in the guise of the rally.

However, this year, one of the biggest political clashes between TMC and BJP took place in October when a leader of BJP, Manish Shukla, was murdered in Bengal. He was shot dead on October 4 by a gang of four bike-borne men very near Titagarh police station when he was talking to some BJP workers outside the party office on B T Road. BJP had held TMC responsible for the murder, following which, the BJP and the police clashed in Kolkata and in neighboring Howrah city on October 8 after a large number of saffron party workers and supporters took out a march to the state secretariat in Nabanna over worsening law and order defying COVID-19 regulations.

