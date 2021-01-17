West Bengal: TMC Office Bombed In North 24 Parganas; Party Blames BJP

Another incident of violence was reported in poll-bound West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress' office was allegedly bombed in the Barrackpore region of North 24 Parganas. As per sources, bombs were hurled at the TMC office at around 2.53 am on the intervening night of January 16-17. The ruling party has blamed BJP responsible for the attack.

In the run-up to the assembly elections, West Bengal has witnessed repeated incidents of 'political violence' with the TMC and the BJP indulging in a blame-game over the attacks. Notably, 'political violence' has been a major election flashpoint in the state with the BJP vowing to reply to the violence 'democratically' through the poll results. The BJP has also alleged that 130 of its workers have lost their lives to the violence which has been unleashed by the TMC. This after it was 'rattled' with the BJP's performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where the saffron part secured 18 seats in the politically-polarised state.

In recent times, politics in West Bengal has shifted its focus from violence to vaccines with Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee promising 'free COVID vaccine' to all the citizens of the state.

Read: Mamata Banerjee Demands Centre To Provide More COVID Vaccines In West Bengal: Sources

Read: TMC MP Saugata Roy Urges Left Front And Congress To Join Mamata's Fight Against BJP

West Bengal Elections

In the run-up to the high-octane State polls, the BJP has gone all-guns-blazing, dispatching its top brass including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to the state to campaign for the upcoming elections. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the saffron party has asked Bengal to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'. The TMC on the other hand has hit out at the BJP vowing to never allow 'outsiders' to take control of Bengal.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

Read: 'BJP Conspiring To Finish WB', Says TMC's Madan Mitra; Lauds Mamata's Health Scheme

Read: BJP Slams TMC Over Vaccine Politics, Alleges Party 'wrongfully Claiming Credit'