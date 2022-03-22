West Bengal: 10 Burned To Death As Violence Erupts In Rampurhat After TMC Leader's Killing

In a shocking incident, at least 10 people are feared to have been burnt to death at Rampurhat in Birbhum of West Bengal. According to local sources, a mob murdered a local panchayat leader at his residence on Monday, and as a result, violence erupted, with several houses set ablaze in an alleged act of vengeance. Tensions are now high in the area as the killers are yet to be identified.

According to local sources, a Trinamool Congress politician was allegedly killed by unknown assailants. As a result of the killing, there was widespread violence that took place in the area and around 10-12 houses were burnt down. According to sources, 10 people were killed in the fire.

The Fire officials said that a total of 10 dead bodies have been recovered, with 7 retrieved from a single house.

West Bengal | Around 10-12 houses were set on fire last night. A total of 10 dead bodies have been recovered, 7 dead bodies were retrieved from a single house: Fire officials on death of several people after a mob allegedly set houses on fire and killed a TMC leader in Birbhum. pic.twitter.com/KOW2ldlCgy — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

According to Republic Bangla's Senior Editor Mayukh Ranjan, none of the houses in the area has been left with a single male member after the killings. According to him, this is one of the biggest political violence that has taken place in recent times in West Bengal.

Local sources said that many were locked inside their houses before the buildings were set ablaze by the attacking mob. Police are now at the location and investigation is underway.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

This is not the first time an event of political violence is taking place in West Bengal. BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results last year.

Incidentally, one of the petitioners who moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state. At the outset, the 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence.

In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'.

Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19. It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. Directing the state government to hand over all documents and records to the investigative agencies, it warned that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken very seriously.

Image: Republic World