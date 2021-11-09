West Bengal: TMC Stages Protest On Bullock Cart In Siliguri Over Fuel & LPG Price Rise

On Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a protest march in West Bengal's Siliguri over rising prices of basic commodities across the country. The agitators were seen carrying out bullock cart protests against rising fuel prices and LPG cylinders. A group of women protesters raised slogans regarding the price hike of LPG cylinders. The Centre on November 3, announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from November 4.

TMC protests over fuel price hike

"The Centre is increasing the prices of petrol and diesel uncontrollably. They are not understanding the plight of people," a protester told ANI.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress organised a protest march in Siliguri yesterday over rising prices of basic commodities pic.twitter.com/kWQqrfCuVx — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

BJP leaders slam Bengal Govt for not Slashing VAT On Fuel Prices

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday slammed the TMC government in West Bengal for not slashing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel and called the state government "fraudulent".

'State government fraudulent': Dilip Ghosh

"The Government of India has reduced taxes on petrol and diesel prices, 12 states and union territories further reduced the VAT on it. But why the West Bengal government is still not acting on it? BJP is holding protests throughout the state to oppose this fraudulent state government," Ghosh tweeted.

GOI has reduced taxes on petrol & diesel prices, 12 states & territories further reduced the VAT on it. But why the WB Govt. is still not acting on it?

BJP is holding protest throughout the state to oppose this fraudulent State Govt.



Moments of today's protest in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ocn22j5cLE — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) November 8, 2021

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik slammed the Bengal administration over petrol costs, saying that while there have been protests in the state over fuel prices, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has remained silent now that the prices have been slashed by the Centre. He claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, is playing a double game when it comes to fuel costs.

'Mamata Banerjee playing double Role Over Fuel Prices': Nisith Pramanik

"There were protests in Bengal for fuel price but the chief minister is quiet today (when prices have been reduced). In other states like Assam, Tripura, the government has reduced taxes, likewise, Bengal should do the same so that people don't have to go to Assam for fuel," Pramanik told ANI.

BJP Stages Protest In Bengal Over VAT Reduction On Fuel Prices

To provide relief to consumers, the Union government decreased the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre on the occasion of Diwali. This announcement was matched by 22 states and union territories held by the BJP and its allies, which reduced VAT rates in various proportions. On the other hand, states run by parties opposed to the BJP did not lower fuel taxes. Mamata Banerjee was outspoken against the rise in petrol prices, but the West Bengal CM and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) kept mum once the Centre reduced excise tax on the eve of Diwali, according to the state BJP vice-president.

"If she is so pro-poor, why can't our chief minister emulate states like Assam and Uttar Pradesh, and cut VAT and other surcharges on the two products to provide relief to people. She will not do it as the money accrued from such taxes are spent in organising fairs and giving donation to clubs," Raju Banerjee said.

WB BJP leaders-workers take out protest rally in Kolkata against State Govt over VAT on petrol & diesel that have still not been reduced in state



State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar says, "We'll force CM Banerjee to reduce the VAT. Police might try to stop us but we'll fight them." pic.twitter.com/wYpgVxZiIv — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

