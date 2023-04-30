West Bengal: TMC Workers And Rival Faction Clash In Kolkata; Party Office Vandalised

According to a PTI report, officials stated that party members from West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a rival faction clashed at Beleghata in northern Kolkata on Sunday, April 30.

They said that during the clash, a TMC party office was also vandalised.

Paresh Pal, a TMC MLA who went to the scene following the event, claimed that the issue has been settled and that things are now under control.

Local TMC leader Raju Naskar claimed that several party members who had recently switched sides were causing unrest in the area.

Yesterday, there was a scuffle and today, around 150 men barged into my office with arms & weapons. They vandalised my office and vehicle, beat up women & children. We have given complaint to the police,” TMC worker Raju said.

The TMC worker further said they beat up party members and vandalised his office and car.

Alok Das of the opposing faction, however, asserted that Naskar's supporters shot and wounded one of his supporters on Saturday night.

According to a police officer, there is currently peace in the surrounding area and adequate security forces have been deployed.

