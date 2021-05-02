West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

West Bengal: TMC Workers Celebrate Outside Mamata Banerjee's Residence In Kalighat

Supporters of Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress took to the streets in Kalighat to celebrate as the party leads on 202 seats in West Bengal.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
West Bengal election

PTI/@ANI/Twitter


Supporters of Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress on Sunday took to the streets in large numbers in Kolkata's Kalighat to celebrate as the official trends show the party leading on 202 seats. The counting for the 294 seats is still underway in a three-tier security arrangement across 108 counting centres, and the final results are supposed to be out by evening. 

TMC government once again? 

Contrary to the exit polls that had predicted a close contest, the trends show the TMC trumping the BJP. As per the latest trends, the TMC has assumed a massive edge over the BJP by leading in over 202 assembly constituencies as compared to the 77 that the BJP is leading in out of the 294 seats where counting is presently going on. 

READ | West Bengal polls: BJP's Vijayvargiya confident of win, says 'will cross magic number too'

As per the Republic-CNX Exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 138-148 seats defeating the TMC which is projected to win 128-138 seats, while the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is projected to win 11-21 seats. Republic-CNX Exit polls project a party-wise win as such - TMC (126-136 seats), BJP (138-148 seats), Left Front (4-8 seats), Congress (6-9 seats) ISF (1-3 seats), Others (1-3 seats)

READ | West Bengal Election Results 2021 FAQs: How to follow? Where to watch? Who will win?
  • BJP: 138-148 seats
  • TMC: 128-138 seats
  • Left: 11-21 seats

It would be interesting to see if the exit polls are defied, which seems most likely at the moment or the BJP makes a come back in the remaining few hours of counting, which is taking place under a three-tier security arrangement across 108 counting centers where at least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces have been deployed. Have the people of West Bengal chosen 'nijer mei' or ' 'asol' poriborton' in the eight-phased election that took place between March 27- April 29, is the question today. 

READ | West Bengal Election Result 2021 Live Update: EC shuts down celebrations; TMC trumps BJP

(Credit-PTI/@ANI/TWITTER)

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND