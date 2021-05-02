West Bengal: TMC Workers Celebrate Outside Mamata Banerjee's Residence In Kalighat

Supporters of Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress on Sunday took to the streets in large numbers in Kolkata's Kalighat to celebrate as the official trends show the party leading on 202 seats. The counting for the 294 seats is still underway in a three-tier security arrangement across 108 counting centres, and the final results are supposed to be out by evening.

Contrary to the exit polls that had predicted a close contest, the trends show the TMC trumping the BJP. As per the latest trends, the TMC has assumed a massive edge over the BJP by leading in over 202 assembly constituencies as compared to the 77 that the BJP is leading in out of the 294 seats where counting is presently going on.

As per the Republic-CNX Exit polls, the BJP is projected to win 138-148 seats defeating the TMC which is projected to win 128-138 seats, while the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is projected to win 11-21 seats. Republic-CNX Exit polls project a party-wise win as such - TMC (126-136 seats), BJP (138-148 seats), Left Front (4-8 seats), Congress (6-9 seats) ISF (1-3 seats), Others (1-3 seats)

It would be interesting to see if the exit polls are defied, which seems most likely at the moment or the BJP makes a come back in the remaining few hours of counting, which is taking place under a three-tier security arrangement across 108 counting centers where at least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces have been deployed. Have the people of West Bengal chosen 'nijer mei' or ' 'asol' poriborton' in the eight-phased election that took place between March 27- April 29, is the question today.

