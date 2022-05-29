West Bengal: Two Factions Of TMC Clash In Malda; Houses Vandalised, Crude Bombs Hurled

In yet another case of political violence from the state of West Bengal, crude bombs were hurled and houses were vandalised as two factions of the TMC clashed in the Malda district, triggering fear among the people in the area. It is important to note that the state has been a victim of political violence for several years. The BJP had held a protest earlier this month to mark one year of the violence that took place in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls.

The incident happened in the Gopalpur Balutola area in the Manikchak block on Saturday as a group of TMC workers led by panchayat samiti office-bearer Saifuddin Sheikh clashed with the faction led by the party's area president Nasir Ali.

Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised in the clashes, police said. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area, they said. However, police said they are yet to make an arrest.

Manikchak's TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra said that there is an old feud between the two leaders over land, which led to violence earlier as well. "It has nothing to with the TMC," she claimed.

BJP protests one year of post-poll violence

Earlier this month, the West Bengal BJP organised a 10-day protest in Kolkata to mark one year of the violence that had rocked the state after the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term in May last year. BJP leader & MLA Agnimitra Paul said that they are 'paying respects to the departed souls' by protesting against the ruling party.

Agnimitra Paul blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "murdering the democracy in the state" as the saffron party continues to fight for 'the justice of their workers' in West Bengal. The BJP's protest came after Mamata Banerjee-led government decided to celebrate the completion of the first year of its third consecutive term on May 5.

Bengal post-poll violence

On May 2, 2021, the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared following which widespread incidents of violence were witnessed across the state. TMC activists and miscreants allegedly targeted the BJP workers, their family members, and party supporters. The BJP leaders had moved Calcutta High Court against it to seek justice.

In August last year, the Calcutta HC handed over the investigation of the violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted to investigate other related cases. On April 20, 2022, the court constituted a three-member committee to conduct a probe into allegations that over 303 victims of post-poll violence have been displaced.