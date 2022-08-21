West Bengal: Violence Marks Bypolls In Asansol, Bongaon; BJP MLA Allegedly Assaulted

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Asansol and Bongaon on Sunday as voting was underway to elect two ward councillors. Bypolls for Ward no 4 of the Asansol Municipal Corporation and Ward 14 of Bongaon Municipality was underway on Sunday, August 21, when clashes broke out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Tensions prevailed in Bongaon's Gandhi Colony area, with the BJP accusing the TMC of poll rigging, by bringing in 'outside' voters. Swapan Majumder, BJP MLA was also allegeldy physically assaulted by TMC workers in Bongaon. No formal police complaints or FIRs have been registered yet. TMC councillor of Bangaon Municipality, Narayan Ghosh was seen leading the entire incident.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters blocked the GT Road area in Bongaon alleging violence by the ruling TMC. The protestors included BJP MLA of Bongaon North Constituency Ashok Kirtaniya, BJP MLA of Bongaon South Constituency Swapan Majumder, and BJP MLA of Kalyani Constituency Ambika Roy.

Similarly, in Asansol where elections are underway to elect a new councillor after TMC's Sanjay Chakrabarti resigned from his post, clashes were reported between groups of TMC and BJP supporters.

Asansol, WB | Clashes between TMC & BJP supporters erupt amid ongoing Municipal by-elections of the constituency



Speaking on the same, BJP MLA Laxman Ghorui accused the TMC of rigging votes in the bypolls. "We had come to see whether polling was going on peacefully or not, but TMC supporters attacked us. TMC is rigging votes being cast," he said.

By-elections to Asansol and Bongaon municipal constituencies

Earlier on August 2, the West Bengal State Election Commission notified that by-polls to two municipal constituencies of Asansol and Bongaon will take place on August 21. While Asansol comes under the Paschim Bardhaman district, Bongaon is under the North 24-Parganas district.

Speaking of the contesting candidates, TMC's Bidhan Upadhyay has fielded against BJP's Dilip Chakraborty, CPIM's Shubasis Mondal, and Congress' Somnath Chattopadhyay in Asansol, while on the other hand, TMC's Papai Raha has been pitted against BJP's Arup Pal in Bongaon.

(Image: ANI)