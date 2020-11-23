'We've Said For Long...': BJP's Narottam Mishra Echoes Congress Dissenters

After several leaders in the Congress have called for reforms in the party, the BJP on Monday took a dig at the party's top leadership. BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra has opined that the Congress party cannot be renewed. This comes after the Congress' crippling performance in the recent Bihar polls. Following their defeat, senior leaders from the Congress party have repeatedly sought structural changes in the functioning of the grand old party.

READ: Ghulam Nabi Azad Backs Sibal & Chidambaram: 'Congress At Its Lowest, System Has Collapsed'

'We've said for long...'

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra being the latest one to jump on the bandwagon has highlighted the issues raised by senior Congress leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram regarding the functioning of the grand old party. While criticising the opposition, Mishra asserted that 'Congress cannot be renewed'. In addition, he also said that Gandhiji had called for the party's dissolution.

We've said for long, Congress is dying. Finally Azad ji, Kapil Sibal ji & Chidambaram ji said it. But we don't think Congress can be renewed. Even Gandhiji had called for the party's dissolution: Narottam Mishra, MP Minister on GN Azad's statement to end '5-star Congress culture' pic.twitter.com/vlCb9CcdW6 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

READ | '6 Years No Introspection, What Hope Now?': Kapil Sibal Unsparing About Congress' Plight

Senior Congress leaders raise concerns

Veteran Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal and Chidambaram have constantly floated the need for introspection within the party. They have also demanded various changes in the party's functioning. Soon after both leaders voiced their concerns, ex-J&K CM and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday too has highlighted the need for elections to the Congress Working Committee and the president post. In addition, he also admitted that the system within the party has collapsed. Azad is one of the 23 dissenters who had written a letter to interim-chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking 'structural changes' in Congress.

"Under the same leadership of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi during 2003-2004, we won 4-5 states. In the 1.5 years, I held 1300 meetings, Sonia Gandhi did not tell me to do. I barely came to Delhi, most of my nights were spent in villages. But nowadays leaders are only ready to stay in 5-star hotels, won't go where roads are bad. It is not easy, but our system has collapsed. Today, Congress is at its lowest," he said.

READ: P Chidambaram Attempts Damage Control, Sees Silver Lining In Bihar & Bypoll Results

Azad also called for retrospection pertaining to the party's performance in the Madhya Pradesh and Bihar elections. He stated that the leadership must take accountability as a connection was lost between the leaders and the people.

He added, "Neither Kapil Sibal nor Chidambaram ji said anything wrong. I support it. Retrospection is needed as to why we performed so badly in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. This does not mean we are against Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi. Right now, I am giving a clean chit to Gandhis, because nothing else can be done. But one needs to understand its responsibility."

Congress squashes dissent

Quashing all internal dissent, after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the grand-old party eventually retained Sonia Gandhi as party chief till elections are called for in the next AICC meeting. Moreover, it passed a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). 23 senior leaders had sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. Reports state that Congress is planning to hold digital elections, issuing digitised ID cards to its 1500 AICC delegates to decide the next Congress chief in the next few weeks.

READ | 'Support In Congress For Sonia-Rahul Apparent To Anyone Who's Not Blind': Salman Khurshid