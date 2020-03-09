Congress Answers Rana Kapoor-Priyanka Vadra Portrait Link By Questioning PM's Suit Auction

Over the sensational link that was found between Congress party's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor through the sale of an MF Husain painting, Congress' Udit Raj was up in arms asking why the sale of a painting for Rs 2 crore was being questioned when PM Modi's suits were sold at Rs 4.3 Crores.

As per sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sold an MF Husain painting of her father Rajiv Gandhi to the Yes Bank founder who is currently being probed by the ED under PMLA for Rs 2 crore at an auction; the proof of which was her sale amount allegedly being openly disclosed in her income tax return of 2010.

Paintings can be sold for crores but not a suit. M F Hussain’s paiting r sold in crores & it’s common.If Rana kapoor bought for 2 cr it is usual but what about Modi ji suit which was auctioned for 4.3 cr. Shameless bhakts will never see their corruption & shoddy deal. @INCIndia — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) March 9, 2020

'What about PM Modi's 4.3 crore suit?'

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Udit Raj said, "Paintings can be sold for millions and billions and crores, I am very surprised at this allegation. M F Hussain’s paintings are sold in crores & it’s common."

"If Rana Kapoor bought it for 2 crores, it is usual but there was no expert evaluation, because it depends on aesthetic value, buyer and seller. PM Modi's suits are sold for crores. What about the Modi ji suit which was auctioned for 4.3 cr? Have you ever heard that any suit is sold for this much? While hundreds and thousands of paintings are sold for crores everywhere," he said.

Painting link?

As per the details recovered by sources, the Rajiv Gandhi's portrait which was sold to the Yes Bank founder was indeed the property of the Congress party made during the Centenary celebrations. It was, however, allegedly not Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's property.

It is also reported that the selling price of the painting which was sold at Rs 2 crore was decided by Priyanka Gandhi herself and wasn’t analyzed by an expert. The sale of paintings requires certificates from experts for valuation seemingly raising questions over their connection.

This comes at a time that Rana Kapoor has been arrested by the ED, and Yes Bank has been placed under a moratorium by the RBI.

