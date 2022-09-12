'What An Actor,' Quips BJP As Kejriwal Agrees To Dinner At Auto Driver's Home Again

'What an actor!' said Bharatiya Janata Party, referring to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Kejriwal shared a video of AAP's gathering in Gujarat, highlighting the portion in which an auto-rickshaw driver invited him to his house for dinner.

The man, who claimed to be a huge fan of the leader, said, "I saw a video of you in which you went to the house of an auto-rickshaw driver from Punjab for dinner...I am also an auto-rickshaw driver, from Gujarat, will you come to my place for dinner, please, Sir?"

On this Kejriwal says, "Yes, will surely come. The auto-rickshaw walas of Punjab love me, and so do those of Gujarat. Should I come today? At what time? Will you come to take me from my hotel, in your auto?"

"Yes, yes, I will definitely come to pick you," said the man, after which Kejriwal asked him if he could bring along Gopal and Ishardanm to which he readily agreed.

Stitching together the conversation Kejriwal had with the auto-rickshaw driver in Punjab, and the auto-rickshaw driver in Gujarat, a user, an activist, Vijay Patel drew an eerie similarity in the 'auto-wala plot' of the two states. He wrote, "Dear Indians, these people are playing with your psychology and emotions, beware!'

Sharing Patel's tweet, Harsh Sanghavi, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, wrote, "What an actor!" Tajinder Singh Bagga, from the BJP, wrote, "This man is running the same script everywhere."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its third list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections due later this year. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had earlier announced 19 candidates for polls to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat. No other party has so far declared its candidates for the state elections due in December.