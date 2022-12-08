What Are The Key Reasons Behind Congress' Victory In Himachal Pradesh?

Congress has registered victory in 38 seats and is leading in two in Himachal Pradesh, as per the Election Commission, and is set form the next state government. The grand-old party, while campaigning for the polls, had promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state. OPS was one of the prominent poll promises among several others. Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which are also Congress-ruled states, have announced that they would also implement the OPS.

Significance of OPS

There are about 2.5 lakh government employees in the state, and out of the 1.5 lakh are covered under the New Pension Scheme. There have been protests earlier by employees' associations against the new scheme in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Solan. The old pension scheme, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued in the country on April 1, 2004. According to the new scheme, employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary towards the pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent.

A reason why BJP could not form a government again is the fact that the expenditure of the state was on the rise during their regime, which means that a lesser revenue is available for development expenditure of the state. Around one-fifth of the state’s revenue expenditure was being spent on paying the pensions bill.

Congress wins in Himachal

It is pertinent to mention that since 1985, no political party has won two consecutive Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. In the 68-member Assembly, a party needs 35 members for majority. The Congress on Thursday gained majority in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, winning 35 of the 68 seats and leading in five. According to the latest results made available by the Election Commission, the BJP had registered a win on 18 seats and was leading in seven others. Three Independents also emerged victorious. Aam Aadmi Party, which had contested 67 seats, failed to open the account.

(With agency inputs)