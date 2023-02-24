Last Updated:

What Did Atishi Whisper Into Violent Councillor's Ear? Watch What Happens

Filmed by a BJP councillor, Atishi's colleague, a female member, can be seen outrageously shoving her rivals after the former whispered something in her ears.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan

Image: Republic


New videos from the Delhi Civic Centre show the netas wildly thrashing each other when the counting for Standing Committee re-elections was underway. While the blame game between the AAP and BJP continues, a new video showing the former's leader Atishi has surfaced where she can be seen whispering something in her colleague's ear and fuelling the chaos.

Filmed by a BJP Councillor, Atishi's colleague, a female member, can be seen outrageously shoving her rivals after the former whispered something in her ears. The Councillor can be seen storming into the crowd and slapping male members of the BJP. 

