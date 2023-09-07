What Does 'Parameshwara' Mean?: BJP Roasts Karnataka HM Over Hinduism Origin Question

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday launched an intense attack on Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who raised questions about the origins of the Hindu religion in Tumakuru on September 5.

Referring to the Karnataka minister's name, Prasad asked, "What does 'Parameshwara' mean?" In Hindu religious books, the name 'Parameshwara' denotes Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped as the highest supreme ruler in Sanatan Dharma.

While affirming that various Hindu gods can also be found in the book of the Constitution, Prasad asked the Congress, "Who has given the importance to root Constitution in the Indian diaspora?" He added that Congress should read the Constitution.

'Why Sonia, Rahul Gandhi quiet?'

Stepping up the offensive against the Congress' top brass over the Karnataka minister's allegations against the Hindu religion, Prasad asked, "Why Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are keeping mum over the matter?"

Addressing an event in the Tumakuru district, the Karnataka minister had said, "In the history of the world there are many religions. When was Hindu religion founded and who gave birth to Hinduism is still a question mark. Buddhism and Jainism were born in India. Christianity and Islam came from outside. The essence of all these religions is good for mankind."

Staying defiant on his allegations against the Hindu religion, he said that there is no controversy in his statement. "Let them (BJP) enlighten me who is the founder of Hinduism. I might be less read. Islam's founder is Prophet Muhammad, Christianity's Jesus. Similarly, Buddhism was founded by the Buddha, and Jainism by Mahaveer. I was speaking in that context. Aren't we Hindus?"

The controversial remark by Parameshwara came after Congress ally DMK said to 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma." Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, drew a parallel between 'Sanatan Dharma' and diseases such as dengue and malaria, and affirmed that the Hindu religion shouldn't just be opposed, but 'eradicated.'