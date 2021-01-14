'What Does She Know?': Congress' Alvi's Personal Attack At Hema Malini's Farm Laws Take

Congress veteran leader Rashid Alvi has slammed actor-turned-BJP politician Hema Malini's statement over ongoing Farmers agitation, in which she backed the Centre's decision and said thousands of protesting farmers are being instigated against the agricultural laws since they themselves don't know what they want. Congress has hit back with a personal remark saying she and her profession has nothing to be with farmers and the statement made by her was just an attempt to please the Prime Minister.

"I find such statements funny as Hema Malini Ji, till date who never even touched the soil of the farm and yet she claims she understand the problems of the farmers. Farmers, who work day and night, they don't know their own problems? This is exactly like the Prime Minister says that Farm laws are for the betterment of the farmers but they are openly denying it. Does PM know farmers issue more than them? Hema Malini is an actress and it is possible that she is making this remarks just to impress the Prime Minister", Alvi said.

Hema Malini seeks end to Farmer-Centre standoff

Member of Parliament Hema Malini slammed the Opposition for misleading the farmers as they protested for close to 50 days against the three agricultural laws. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader assured on the government’s stand on the controversial laws, saying that there was no lapse. She also said that it was sad to see farmers protesting on the streets. They do not even know what they want and what the problem with the farm laws is, which shows that they are doing this because someone asked them to do this.

Supreme Court Stays Implementation Of 3 Farm Laws

On January 12, the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the three controversial farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre. Members of the committee formed by the three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde include:

BS Mann, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)

Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Scientist

Pramod K Jishi, International Food Policy Research Institute

Anil Ghanwant, Shetkari Sangathan

