What Happened In The 2017 Delhi Civic Elections? Crowning Glory Of BJP's 15-year Reign

With high-stakes civic polls in Delhi scheduled for Sunday, December 4, a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP, and the Congress will be witnessed. Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.

There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll will be held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase. Authorities have set up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi for the exercise.

There were 272 wards in Delhi and the three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC - in Delhi from 2012-2022, before being reunified into the MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as Delhi's Chief Minister.

What happened in 2017 Delhi civic elections?

In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53. The AAP entered the MCD election fray for the first time in 2017, and despite losing the election to BJP, it replaced Congress as the key opposition.

The BJP has been able to win the civic body polls three times in a row in 2007, 2012, and 2017, and is ruling the MCD for the past 15 years. In the 2012 MCD elections, when AAP was not in competition, the BJP won 138 seats, against Congress' 77 seats. Others won 15 seats. In 2007, the BJP won 164 seats against Congress 67 seats.