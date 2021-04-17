'What Has BJP Done For Gorkha Community?': Former Ally Bimal Gurung Asks Voters In Bengal

As polling got underway in North Bengal on Saturday, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) attacked the BJP stating that it has no influence on ground zero and will fail to garner people’s support in the state. GJM leader Bimal Gurung said he supported the saffron party for 15 years and asked what has the party done for the Gorkha community.

"They (BJP) do not have people's support in Bengal. They do not have much influence on ground zero. How can they form the government? Politics is not possible through violence, vandalism and shooting. Politics should be simple. I supported BJP for 15 years but what did it do for my community? Modi had assured us and made a commitment, it has been six-seven years now but it is yet to be completed," Gurung told ANI.

Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly polls began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security and rising COVID-19 cases. Out of the 45 constituencies, that went for polling, 13 are from North Bengal including five in Darjeeling, one in Kalimpong, and seven in Jalpaiguri districts.

The most significant political development in North Bengal during this election is the switching of camp by GJM leader Bimal Gurung from BJP to TMC. The man who spearheaded the Gorkha movement and helped the saffron party gain ground in Bengal has now switched allegiance is to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Gorkha community key player in phase 5 polls

Over the years, North Bengal has witnessed a lot of socio-political turbulence like the Gorkhaland movement. Nepali-speaking Gorkhas have been demanding a separate state of 'Gorkhaland' since 1907 on the grounds that they are culturally and ethnically different from West Bengal.

Currently, GTA is the local autonomous body in the Darjeeling hills, which is headed by the Binoy Tamang-led faction of the GJM that supports the TMC. Apart from the political disturbance, some of the key issues in the region include the adversities of tea garden workers and lack of employment opportunities.

The BJP has promised a solution to the Gorkha issue and has also promised an increase in daily wages for tea workers to Rs 350. BJP has also played the caste card to woo the ethnic and tribal population of the region with the promise of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is counting upon the development and welfare works of her government.