Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Yogi Govt Of 'cover-up' In UP, Claims 'criminals Enjoy Protection'

In the light of the Kanpur encounter in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of 'covering up' the crime rate in the state. Taking to Twitter, the Congress General Secretary, quoted an unknown analysis, highlighting that Uttar Pradesh has been 'consistently' on top of the list of murders in the country for the last three years. She also claimed that an average of 12 murder cases occurs every day in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi stated that crimes against children have increased by 24% in Uttar Pradesh between 2016-2018. "What has the UP Home ministry and Chief Minister done apart from covering up these figures?" she tweeted.

Furthermore, Gandhi also alleged that as a result of the claimed 'cover-up', criminals in Uttar Pradesh are 'unbridled' and enjoy 'protection of power.' She added that it is our officers and jawans that are 'paying the price' for the government's 'cover-up.'

READ | Vikas Dubey Manhunt Leads To Recovery Of Bombs; Wanted Gangster Is Injured, Say Police

देश में हत्याओं के आंकड़ें देखें तो यूपी पिछले 3 सालों से लगातार टॉप पर रहा है। हर दिन औसतन 12 हत्या के मामले आते हैं।



2016-2018 के बीच में बच्चों पर होने वाले अपराध यूपी में 24% बढ़ गए।



यूपी के गृह विभाग और सीएम ने इन आंकड़ों पर पर्दा डालने के अलावा किया ही क्या है?...1/2 pic.twitter.com/S7foUtRBdy — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 7, 2020

READ | Kanpur Encounter: UP CM To Set Deadline To Nab Gangster At Emergency Meet With UP Police

...आज उसका नतीजा है कि यूपी में अपराधी बेलगाम हैं। उनको सत्ता का संरक्षण है। कानून व्यवस्था उनके सामने नतमस्तक है।



कीमत हमारे कर्तव्यनिष्ठ अधिकारी व जवान चुका रहे हैं।..2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 7, 2020

Kanpur Encounter

On the intervening night of July 2 and 3, as the Uttar Pradesh police approached to arrest Vikas Dubey - accused of murder, kidnapping, and robbery - they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns. The encounter left Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, six police officers were also injured. 47-year-old Vikas Dubey managed to flee from the scene and remains absconding even as police continue the search.

READ | 'Will Drag Vikas Dubey Back Even From Hell,' Says UP DyCM In Kanpur Case; 5 Cops Suspended

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has promised that the sacrifice of the policemen won't be in vain. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased and a government job to one family member. The police forces have announced a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on Dubey.

READ | Kanpur Encounter Case: Vikas Dubey's Location Traced By UP Police; Close Aide Arrested