'What Have You Eaten? Air?': Furious Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP For Poha Remark

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP and its National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for his 'Poha' remark. She also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "Can see who's violent by their clothes" comment. Speaking at the Trinamool Congress Yuva Meet, she said, " BJP needs to understand that we are not bonded labour but citizens. Will you decide who will eat 'poha' or rice? What have you eaten? Air? Haven't heard that dresses and food habit can tell what one's nationality is. This can't be tolerated."

'You will have to make people understand'

"If you go to the streets or tea stalls or restaurants, you will have to make people understand (why CAA, NRC are not favourable). We are the people of India," said the TMC supremo at the Netaji Indoor Stadium addressing while addressing the students wing of TMC. Banerjee also asked the students to hold a door-to-door campaign against the CAA and NRC at a time the BJP is undertaking a similar campaign in favour of the new contentious citizenship law.

WB introduces resolution against CAA

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government introduced a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state assembly on Monday, becoming the fourth state administration to do so since the law was passed in December. Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Party (TMC) controls more than two-thirds of the seats in the 294-member House. Her government appears to follow the example of Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, all of which have passed resolutions asking that the citizenship law be withdrawn.

Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Poha' comment

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya who while addressing a seminar in Indore on Friday said that labourers who recently worked at his house can be Bangladeshis as they only ate 'poha'. He said, "Construction labourers who worked at my house could be Bangladeshis because their eating habits are strange; they ate only 'poha'".

Halwa controversy

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing a public rally in Karimnagar ahead of Municipal corporation elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said, "You know how the process of making the budget starts? By making 'Halwa'. Now I want to ask the BJP people, dear, what is the origin of this work? It's an Arabic word. It is neither a Hindi word nor an Urdu word. So will you start people talking in Arabic now? Will you change its name too?"

