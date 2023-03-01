'What If Manish Sisodia Joins BJP Today?' Kejriwal Comes To Defence Of Jailed Leaders

In his first address after Manish Sisodia's arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting "two of his best ministers in jail". He also stated that there is no scam in the now-scrapped Excise Policy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi got our two best ministers arrested. The entire nation is proud of these two ministers," Kejriwal said, adding, "No scam happened in the liquor policy. Our liquor policy was good."

He said that Manish Sisodia was arrested as he did good work in education and Satyender Jain was arrested for doing good work in the health department.

'What if Manish Sisodia joins BJP today?' asks Kejriwal

"If Manish Sisodia joins BJP today, won't he be released tomorrow? All cases will be withdrawn. If Satyendar Jain joins BJP today, all cases will be withdrawn and he would be released from jail tomorrow. The issue isn't corruption but to stop work and send CBI-ED after the opposition," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister announced that his party will launch a door-to-door campaign and speak to the people. He also likened PM Modi to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"It has been decided that AAP will do door-to-door campaigning and go to every house and speak to every person. We will explain to them how PM is going to the extreme like Indira Gandhi did once...People will give an answer, they are watching everything and are angry," he said.

Manish Sisodia, who was handling some of the major portfolios in the Delhi government and was recently arrested in liquorgate, and Satyender Jain, who is lodged in prison after being arrested in a money laundering case, resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said that Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj will continue the work done by Sisodia and Satyender Jain at double speed.