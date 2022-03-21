'What Is Coal Scam?' TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Quips After ED questioning; Slams BJP

Trinamool Congress MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in the state.

After leaving the ED office, Banerjee said that he cooperated with the central agency without making any excuses. "These investigating agencies have been functioning under BJP's dictatorship. Since they are failing to take on TMC democratically, they are using the central agencies to scare the opposition."

The 34-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary stated that the notice was served to him on Match 14, asking him to appear before the ED. "As a law-abiding citizen, I've been cooperating in the investigation. I was questioned for nine hours. Without exploring my legal rights in the higher court, I'm here," he said.

'What is coal scam,' Abhishek Banerjee asks after ED questioning

He further added that the BJP is threatened with TMC expanding and has now resorted to using central agencies. "We are not going to bow down. Fight us politically. They have shamelessly used the government machinery. In BJP ruled states, there are no ED raids."

Banerjee further noted that investigation is underway in the matter and that truth will be revealed. "If there's anything against me, I'll take it," the TMP MP said while quipping what is a coal scam.

Abhishek's wife Rujira to not appear before ED on Tuesday

His wife Rujira, who has also been summoned by ED in the same case, will not appear before the agency, the Diamond Harbour MP informed. "She will send a mail tomorrow. I have communicated this to the ED".

West Bengal coal scam

The ED lodged the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a November 2020 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that alleged a multi-crore pilferage scam connected to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in Bengal's Kanjora and Kunustoria areas in and around Asansol.

Local coal operator Anup Majhi is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case. According to the ED, Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. The agency has made two arrests in the case till now.

One of them is Vikas Mishra, the brother of Trinamool youth wing leader Vinay Mishra, who is stated to have left India sometime back and renounced his Indian citizenship. The second person arrested is the ex-Inspector in charge of Bankura police station Ashok Kumar Mishra.