What Is Sachin Pilot Plotting? Ahead Of One-day Fast, Murmurs Of A Separation In Making

Sachin Pilot, embroiled in a bitter tiff with Ashok Gehlot, may consider moving out of the Congress and charting out a course of his own, sources said to be close to the leader have claimed. Pilot has decided to stage a one-day hunger strike on April 11 against his own party's government for allegedly not taking action against alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje regime.

Amid the ongoing chaos with the Rajasthan Congress months before the state Assembly elections, it has been learnt that Sachin Pilot, who is believed to be the Congress’ key face in Rajasthan, is working on a three-month timeline and is carefully studying all options available with him. According to sources, the 45-year-old chief ministerial hopeful is likely to launch his own party before the upcoming state polls if the Congress high command does not guarantee him the top job this time.

Attack on BJP or Gehlot?

With barely months to go before the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan has openly taken on the Ashok Gehlot government for not acting on allegations of corruption against the Vasundhara Raje regime. While the Congress is continuously maintaining that Pilot’s fight is against the corruption under the Raje dispensation and not to target anyone else (Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot), many are seeing Pilot as a lone wolf attacking both Gehlot and Raje at once.

“No action has been taken on the corruption in the Vasundhara Raje government, where we being in the opposition had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. Now 6-7 months are left for the election, and we should take before that,” Pilot said.

While, it is reported that Pilot’s hunger strike, also a maun-vrat (silent fast), is a step to make the Congress high command seriously think about his candidature for the chief ministerial post for Rajasthan, sources close to him maintained, “While Rahul Gandhi is fighting Adani over alleged corruption, Pilot is taking up the issue to hold the previous Raje dispensation accountable.”

Is Pilot’s fast, anti-party?

With BJP taking a potshot at the high-octane drama going on in the Rajasthan, Congress has taken strong objection to the proposed dharna by Sachin Pilot and said that any such protest against its sitting government would amount to anti-party activity.

Sukhjinder Randhawa, the Congress general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan, said he talked to Pilot and told him to raise issues at party platforms instead of going public against its own government. "I personally called him and asked him to raise such matters at party platforms instead of going public like this," he said.