'What Is There To Be Afraid About?' Arnab Asks MVA As It Panics After CBI's TRP Case FIR

Republic Media Network sources have said that the Maharashtra government is in 'panic mode' as it withdrew its consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state, amid inputs regarding the role of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh also being under the scanner following the probe agency's FIR in the alleged fake TRP case. On Thursday, as sources told Republic that the Mumbai CP's questioning is possible, avoiding the questions asked by Republic Media Network in his press conference, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that, "CBI holds investigation in a very professional manner, but the pressure built on the organisation to seek political benefits isn't right, therefore, we took this decision."

Reacting to the development, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has called the attempt to implicate the network in the alleged TRP scam by the Mumbai CP the "biggest fake news story in recent times", adding that when it will be exposed, "no media houses, police and politicians will be spared."

Here is what Arnab Goswami said:

"I think Param Bir is in panic. I think Uddhav is in panic and my information is some media houses are in a panic. There is every likelihood now that the truth has come out about this gigantic corporate-politician police conspiracy. I am informed by my sources is that Param Bir might have colluded with some media houses and political interest to push this fake news story and since there is a strong possibility of Param Bir Singh being put under interrogation and for a deeper inquiry for the role of Param Bir Singh in orchestrating this fake news story, I am not surprised that his political masters have also started panicking. And all those media houses who participated in this tsunami of lies are now getting swept away with it. The bottom line is this: If the Uddhav Government has truly nothing to hide, then it should not hold the investigation. What is there to be afraid about? Why should Anil Deshmukh or Uddhav be afraid that their Param Bir will be questioned? After all, if there has been a conspiracy because of which an FIR against India Today was converted into a campaign of lies against Republic, the people have a right to know."

There is another point I want to make, Maharashtra government thinks people are stupid to think that his sudden act of trying to block the CBI is not to do with the TRP scam but when you see the press conference, it was a jet give away where Anil Deshmukh started going hammer and tongs about the TRP scam that the Mumbai Police should not be questioned. Well, Anil Deshmukh knows that everyone, including the courts, has expressed displeasure at the behaviour of Param Bir Singh and the suspicious manner in which they are going about the case with no evidence against Republic. We will win this and Uddhav should be ashamed of such Police Commissioner who as brought such disrepute. I have come to a complete conclusion that this is the biggest conspiracy in recent times in Indian History. It is the biggest fake news story and when it will be exposed, nobody will be spared."

Uddhav govt withdraws CBI's consent to probe in Maharashtra

CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision on the CBI had come a day after Republic Media Network had broken the news of the central investigative agency registering a case in the alleged TRP scam in which the Mumbai Police Commissioner has attempted to implicate Republic TV, with Param Bir Singh's lies being thoroughly exposed.

CBI registered a case on Tuesday to probe the allegations of TRP manipulation against unknown individuals. While the FIR was originally registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow reportedly on the complaint of an advertising company promoter, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI.

Sources revealed that CBI's intervention was necessary as the investigation involved the jurisdiction of several states. The Special Crime Branch of the agency will deal with this case and its officials have left for Lucknow.

