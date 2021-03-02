'What Is Wrong In This?': Karnataka Minister Defends Taking COVID-19 Vaccine At Home

Karnataka Minister BC Patil on Tuesday defended his move of getting the first COVID-19 dose at home while other lawmakers were visiting the hospital as India began its second phase of coronavirus vaccination. Questioning “what is wrong with this?”, Patil argued that by going to the hospital, he would have made people wait but at home, he attended the people and also get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, Patil received harsh backlash from several ministers and the Union Health Ministry has said that vaccination at home was ‘not allowed in protocol’.

“If I go to the hospital to get vaccinated, then, people there will have to wait due to my visit there. But, here I can attend to people & also can get vaccinated. What is wrong in this?,” said Karnataka Minister BC Patil after taking the shot at his residence, Hirekerur house from government doctors. Earlier today, Patil also hailed the made-in-India vaccines.

For the second phase of coronavirus vaccination, with an aim to vaccinate all people above the age of 60 and 45-year-old’s with comorbidities, the center has designated nearly 10,00 government hospitals and 20,000 private hospitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan among others, all visited one of the many hospitals to get their respective first doses of COVID-19 vaccine. On Patil, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the State government.”

Union Ministers visit designated hospitals

While Union Minister Rajnath Singh went to RR Hospital in New Delhi to get the first COVID-19 vaccine shot, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan received their jabs at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna and at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute respectively. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started Phase 2 of India's massive inoculation drive and received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took his first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in Chennai.

