'What Prevented You From Following Protocol?': Telangana Guv Tamilisai Fumes At KCR Govt

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the KCR-led government of not respecting her constitutional post and following the protocol. She also alleged that she was denied the opportunity to host National Flag in a public place during Republic Day.

Appearing on 'The Nation Wants to Know', Soundararajan said, "The constitutional post is not at all respected in Telangana. Wherever I go, Collector and SP don't come and the protocol is not at all followed. I have visited 18 districts in Telangana. The collectors came in none. There is a standard operative procedure. They denied me the opportunity to address Assembly and hoist the National Flag during Republic Day in a public place. Nobody visits Raj Bhavan."

When asked if she feels humiliated, the Telangana Governor said, "I am not humiliated. I'm a person with self-pride but humiliation is what? Not following the protocol. Not allowing the governor to hoist flag in a public place. What prevented you?"

She also accused TRS leaders of trolling her. "During Agnipath agitation at Secundabarad station, they were tweeted (asking people) to go and do agitate at Raj Bhavan. What type of respect do they have (for me)? They are having biased feelings against the governor.."

"Is it the way a Governor is treated? In Telangana, history will be written that Governor was disrespected," the Governor said.

'KCR skips programme which I attend'

Soundararajan also accused Chief Minister KCR of skipping the programmes that she attends. "If I attend a programme, Chief Minister doesn't come. Every budget session of the state assembly begins with Governor's address. Why I was denied giving the address? They are discriminating. On Republic Day, I conducted a program at Raj Bhavan and invited the CM. I and the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court were waiting, and no communication came on whether he is attending or not.

Moreover, the Telangana Governor suspected, "I have a doubt, you don't want a lady in a Constitutional post, and that is why you are insulting me."