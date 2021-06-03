'What Took Cong 30 Yrs To Complete Polio Inoculation Drive?': Assam CM On Vaccine Politics

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday slammed the Congress party for its repetitive criticism aimed towards the Centre's vaccination policy. The Assam CM mockingly pointed out at Congress's 30 years long polio immunization drive during the party's tenure.

Sarma stated, 'I don't' know what policy the Congress party needs. I ask Congress what was your policy for polio inoculation that it took you 30 years to give polio drops?"

Himanta Biswa Sarma was on a courtesy visit to Delhi following his appointment as the state chief minister. He informed that he met the Prime Minister, Vice- President, Home Minister, and others. The meet-up was a courtesy catch-up and he will be coming shortly to Delhi again with work-matters, added Sarma.

Assam's Vaccination Drive

The Chief Minister also informed that the state of Assam is not facing any problem in their vaccination drive, rather it is running smoothly. He stated that Assam received 13 lakh vials of vaccines last month and 19 lakh vials in the present month. Himanta Biswa Sarma was also hopeful that by July and August the Centre would be able to procure more vaccines, and thus Assam will receive an increased number of vials.

The Chief Minister earlier noted that Assam will vaccinate 1.1 to 1.2 crore people among its entire population by August 15. He informed that although the state is lacking adequate vaccines for the age group of 18-44, two pharmaceutical companies would send seven lakh vaccines by the first week of June. With the announcement, the Assam Chief Minister also asked the beneficiaries of age group 18-44 to have patience and promised that the inoculation drive will increase by 30% in June.

Assam is currently standing with a total caseload of 4,06,868 with an active number of cases counting 42,448. A total of 3,300 people have so far succumbed to the virus in the state and 3,49,773 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 4,178 cases along with 61 deaths, and 4,389 recoveries.

(Source- ANI)