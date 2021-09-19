What Was Sonia Gandhi's Role? Captain Amarinder Singh Reveals Congress CLP Inside Story

Hours after stepping down as Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday acknowledged that he had many grievances with the party, but the last nail in the coffin was not being invited to Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet. Outlining that he was the leader of the CLP and that hence he should ideally be the one calling the meeting, Amarinder Singh said that he was informed about it by one of his friends.

'I phoned Sonia Ji and informed her that I can't continue this way'

Informing that he called Congress President Sonia Gandhi immediately thereafter, Amarinder Singh said "I told her about what all was happening in that state, and said that I can't carry on like this. I cannot be questioned be every time- twice you called the MLAs to Delhi and now you are conducting a CLP here, this means no confidence in your Chief Minister". Citing Sonia Gandhi's reply to this, he added, "All she said was I am sorry Amarinder."

Underling that no human being wants to be humiliated, Amarinder Singh one by one listed down all the times he was subjected to humiliation in the party. "First, they called the MLAs trying to find out if the Chief Minister is doing the job or not, calling it just a way of finding out things. Then, the second time they were called again to Delhi, and now again here, in Chandigarh," the outgoing CM said, adding that there is a limit to humiliation and he cannot work this way.

"When your task is over, you pick up your bag and move on, and that's what I am going to do- move on," said Amarinder as a true soldier and added," If you ask me what I am going to do, I won't be able to tell you but I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon."

After months of fighting, and reconciling with his fellow Congres leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Amarinder Singh was accompanied to the Raj Bhawan by his wife Preneet Kaur, and Raveen Thukral, his advisor. His son Raninder Singh was also present, along with MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Ravneet Singh Bittu, AG Atul Nanda, and Chief Principal Secretary to CM Suresh Kumar.