'What Will BJP Do With So Much Power?': RJD's Manoj Jha Amid Delhi Ordinance Bill Debate

Taking potshots at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and invoking first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to back the Delhi Ordinance Bill, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said ‘What will the BJP do with so much power’. Terming Shah’s reference very old, Jha said, “Nehru did not want statehood but that was way back. The reality and world has changed in the past years.”

The Delhi Services Bill gives the Central Government the authority to create regulations governing the affairs of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Bill would also grant the Centre authority over the functions, terms, and conditions of service of officers and employees.

Recalling AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal supporting the central government’s move to scrap Article 370, the RJD MP said, “Today AAP might be regretting their stand on abrogation of 370.”

Shah quotes Nehru on governance of Delhi

Hitting out at the opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah quoted Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s statements on the governance of the national capital.

"Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari), Rajendra Prasad and BR Ambedkar were against against the idea of Delhi being given the status of full statehood," said Amit Shah on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Delhi Ordinance Bill

Amid a walkout by opposition parties, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by Lok Sabha on August 3. Following which, Shah on August 7 moved the Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Even though the I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs are opposed to the bill, it is very probable that it will pass today. Although the BJP-led NDA lacks the necessary majority in the upper chamber to advance the law on its own, regional parties like the YSRCP and BJD have backed it, ensuring smooth passage of the bill.