'What Will Mamata Banerjee, Who Runs 'unpeaceful State' Do At Peace Summit?': BJP Leader

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra labelled West Bengal as an 'unpeaceful state' and made a remark saying, what would the Chief Minister of such a state do at an international peace summit? He said, "Mamata Banerjee represents an unpeaceful state. What will someone who runs the most violent state do at a Peace Summit?" Hazra commented on Mamata Banerjee after the Chief Minister said that the Central government denied her permission to travel to Rome and attend a global peace meet in Rome. She said that she was the only invitee and was denied the chance to visit "out of jealousy".

Hazra further said that Banerjee saying that she is a Hindu had no context as her religion was never going to be a factor in allowing or denying her permission to visit Europe. Hazra said the real reason was to protect India’s reputation; he said, “PM Modi has created a reputation for India in the last seven years. At a global platform like this one, we do not want a personality like hers to go and spoil what's been built (reputation).” He further added, “She cannot be trusted with her words at a global platform. Just recently, she compared the BJP workers to a dead dog. What even was her statement; why would Modi Ji be jealous of her? Why would the Prime Minister of the country, a man who is counted among the top five powerful leaders of the world, be jealous of her?"

BJP’s response to Mamata Banerjee

Hazra further slated the Chief Minister and said the BJP has doubts regarding the invitation as they suspect that there could be a link between her and the Catholic association. He continued that the BJP does not take her seriously, and she should channel her energy into winning her MLA seat at Bhabanipur. He said, “She keeps talking about 'Khela' over and over again. West Bengal is the only state where no work is done, just 'Khela hobe'. BJP wants to change this culture of games and wants to begin a culture of work instead." Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the Central government denied her permission to visit Rome and said, "I am not eager to visit foreign countries, but this was about the respect of the nation. You (PM Modi) keep talking about Hindus, I am also a Hindu woman; why did you not allow me? You are totally jealous."

(with ANI inputs)

Image: ANI