'What World Is Bhagwat Living In?': Owaisi Slams RSS For 'defending' Lynching, Demands Law

Reacting to Mohan Bhagwat's claim that those indulging in lynching were not from RSS or Hindutva believers, but those that have been radicalized, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday asked what world was the RSS chief living in. He accused RSS and Hindutva of the radicalization that has taken place, and claimed that directly or indirectly, it was both RSS and Hindutva responsible for the lynching of Muslims. Having made his claim, he asked if Mohan Bhagwat would openly condemn those who lynched Muslims recently- like in the case of Pehlu Khan or Asif.

'Will Mohan Bhagwat ask govt to frame stricter laws for lynching?'

Owaisi took the occasion to raise a few questions before Mohan Bhagwat. He asked, "If cases of lynching are being reported, and the RSS is acknowledging it, what steps are they going to take?" He went on, "Are they going to approach the central government and urge them to frame stricter laws?"

Calling the speech of Mohan Bhagwat a 'lip service', he explained, "In the UN report, India has been named among the countries of concern, it is because of this that such statements are being made." He added, "He is just trying to fool the people of the country by making such statements".

He further suggested that if in real Bhagwat was a realist, and was actually looking at lynching as a menace, and is blaming the radicalized section for it, then he should just disown them.

He also touched upon Bhagwat's remark on the DNA of the Hindus and Muslims being the 'same'. He asked, "Then why were Fatima & others targeted by these degraded men? Which ideology radicalised them? Which govt in power has emboldened these extremists?

'All Indians share same DNA': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat propagated for Hindu-Muslim unity on Sunday, while addressing a book launch at Ghaziabad. He had said, "We all are one so there is no need to fight. The DNA of all Indians is the same for the last 40,000 years. We all come from the same ancestors and it is scientifically proven and that it is what unites us, and not politics. Some "intellectuals from a minority" are under the fear that Hindus will overpower them. Those who have come here have survived - this is a proven fact,"

He added, "I can be popular among Hindus but cannot get support from Hindus. If Hindus say that Muslims should be wiped off, then they are not Hindus at all. That is the hierarchical ideology of the Sangh. We may have different interests but society is the same. You can have differences over opinions. Islam came to India by attackers and since then attempts have been made to unite Hindus and Muslims".

The RSS chief also condemned mob lynching, terming those indulging in it were not Hindutva believers.