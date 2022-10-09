'Whatever Father Achieved, Son Lost It In A Minute': NCP Leader Jibes Uddhav On Symbol Row

After the Election Commission on Saturday passed an interim order announcing that neither of the two groups-- Shinde and Uddhav factions, shall be permitted to use the symbol 'Bow & Arrow', reserved for 'Shiv Sena', Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Eknath Khadse took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray and said that whatever Balasaheb had achieved, Uddhav lost it in a minute.

Speaking to reporters on EC's interim order freezing Shiv Sena symbol 'Bow & Arrow', NCP leader Eknath Khadse said, "Whatever Balasaheb Thackeray has achieved by working in his life. The prestige that he earned for the bow and arrow. Banking on the power of the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol, he won many elections across the state." The NCP leader further added that through the Shiv Sena symbol, the party came to the power in the state and also acquired the CM post.

Referring to the row between Shinde and Uddhav camp, Eknath Khadese said, "The goodwill and achievements of Balasaheb Thackeray have been eradicated by the fight between these two... Nothing unfortunate than this." Taking a jibe at Uddhav, he said, "Whatever the father achieved, the son lost it in a minute... Who is responsible for this that we will get to know after EC's decision." It is pertinent to mention that the NCP is an ally of the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction.

The EC's interim order

On July 19, Eknath Shinde filed a plea before the EC to declare the group led by him as Shiv Sena and also allot the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to it. In subsequent communications, his camp submitted the affidavits of 12 out of 19 MPs, 40 out of 55 MLAs, 11 state chiefs, 144 Padaadhikaris and 1,51,483 primary members to show its strength. In wake of the by-election to the Andheri Assembly seat on November 3, it urged the EC to urgently dispose of the plea. However, the Uddhav Thackeray faction accused the Shinde camp of short-circuiting the proceedings in the garb of the bypoll.

On Saturday, EC passed an interim order saying that, in the upcoming Andheri East by-polls, neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol 'Bow & Arrow', reserved for 'Shiv Sena'.

"Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 pm on 10th October," read the EC order.