'What'll Be The Future?' Asks Randeep Surjewala As Haryana Cuts Off Grant For Universities

In a latest development, the government universities in Haryana will have to bear their own expenses. So far, the state government, which has been giving grants of crores of rupees every year to the universities for administrative, academic and other works, has now put an end to it. Instead, universities will be given loans as a help. This loan will also have to be returned within a stipulated period.

Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has slammed the Haryana government over this. Taking to Twitter, he stated, "In new India, the government will no longer give grants to universities but give loans. Under this loan policy, Maharishi Dayanand University has got a loan of about 24 crores! What will be the future of universities, Reflect on this!!"

नए भारत में अब सरकार विश्व विद्यालयों को अनुदान नहीं देगी बल्कि कर्ज देगी।



इसी कर्ज नीति के तहत महर्षि दयानंद विश्वविद्यालय को लगभग 24 करोड़ का कर्ज मिला है!



विश्व विद्यालयों का भविष्य क्या होगा ,

This comes two days after Surjewala alleged that Haryana's unemployment rate is the highest in the country. Referring to the latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy report, Surjewala said "The unemployment rate in Haryana is highest in the country at 34.5 per cent, which is four times of national unemployment rate".

"Job scams are getting exposed every other month in the state, but the state Government is trying to save the real kingpins," he alleged, as per a statement.

The Central Grants Commission (UGC) and funding agencies have already stopped funding for research. In the first phase, a loan of nearly Rs 148 crores has been sanctioned to 10 universities.

TVSN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, has issued orders in this regard. Questioning the decision of the Haryana government, INLD Principal General Secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said that the education of government universities has now become dependent on loans. He said that the practice of giving loans instead of giving grants to universities will have disastrous consequences.